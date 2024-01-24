Third-generation Ingham farmer goes global

Across every continent, the Di Bella is renowned for an expertise within cane.
Lawrence Di Bella, a third-generation multi-faceted giant within produce, seed, consultancy, and cane, has shared his knowledge across the globe, and at home in Ingham, the fruits of his labour are continuing to thrive.
But it all began long before he was born - back in 1928, when his grandfather Italian immigrant Paulo Di Bella bought 100 hectares with his two brothers and began farming sugar cane on fertile alluvial soils along the Herbert River.
When his grandfather passed in 2020, Mr Di Bella took over the reins with his wife Anna, and children Hayden, Nicholas and Gemma.
"We grow sweet potato, pumpkin, melon, and cane. Four years ago we took back our seed business, which I started...23 years ago," Mr Di Bella said.
Di Bella Produce and Farming is a team effort.
Hayden is the horticulture man and farmer, Nicholas is studying a Bachelor of Engineering at James Cook University, brings his ideas to the farm and undertakes repair work, Anna works in daycare, for Queensland Cane Agriculture & Renewables and runs the family's seeding business, and "jack of all trades" Gemma is undertaking a school-based traineeship with the family's consultancy business, Tropical Agriculture Services.
"We're working on a high crop called bana grass and developing fertiliser, chemical and planting programs for that and...they're looking at building a factory south of Ingham next year," Mr Di Bella said.
"We have a few other clients we've picked up in cattle...we don't have cattle, but Gemma would love to."
The Di Bella farm has continued to thrive, even through tough times like Covid, where Sydney restaurant closures saw the family close the book on sweet potato distribution in 2023 after four years.
"The northern sweet potato industry took a hit...there was one or two left out of all of us, the rest were on the Tablelands," Mr Di Bella said.
"We had markets in Sydney set up in 2017 and 2018...those restaurants shut...and the cost of freight...getting produce out of here was very difficult.
"(We had) 56 tonnes of pumpkin last year in a week and a half, from all five acres, which was a pretty good yield.
"We have our own trailers and elevators, workers on the ground, who pick and put (produce on the belt), pack on the field...and load the trailers, size on the trailers. Hayden handles the shed, I handle the field operations."
The family puts out produce to the "equivalent of a BW" each year.
"It's an intense period," Mrs Di Bella said.
It's all hands on deck when the picking season comes around - with 36 tonnes of pumpkins and 32 tonnes of potatoes in five weeks - and the freight truck hitting the road on January 17.
"In almost two years we've doubled our farming area. We leased two properties over near the mill and bought another property next door. Anna and I have been trying to buy it for 25 years."
Mr Di Bella's 34 years of experience and influence across the cane industry has spanned across the globe - from helping set up Papua New Guinea growers for mechanisation and harvesting and "fine tuning their systems" in 2003, leading an industry delegation to South Africa and Swaziland in 2006, and another in Brazil and Argentina in 2007.
"In 2012, I went to the United States and...looked at the horticultural and extension services and then met the rest of the team in Florida...looking at cane, citrus and horticulture...and mainly looking at controlling fertiliser," he said.
"I spent a week in Louisiana, loading cane and attended a sugar conference for two days...then I spent three days at Rio, looking at cane."
In 2015, Mr Di Bella travelled to Kurdistan to speak about the work he had done with growers in extension and change practice to manage fertiliser and chemical run off from farms.
"I also launched the Australian bid for the conference (in 2015)...We had 250 delegates from all over the world," he said.
"I led that conference, and two years later we hosted the conference in Ingham. The international part was held in Ingham, and when the rest of the Australian and New Zealand delegation came in, we ended up in Townsville."
During his time in South Africa while working with crop ripeners, Mr Di Bella worked with a team to develop a product, Lotus, which was brought to market after four years.
In Cuba, alongside a local team, he developed yield monitoring technology and data tracking systems from the Australian sugar industry - a system now used throughout the industry.
Mr Di Bella has also seen progress in Brazil, with machine harvest growing from 30 per cent to nearly 100 per cent in seven years, due to the government's no-burn policy.
"They grow 600m tonne of cane. (In Australia), we grow 30m tonne. They're the big players," he said.
"But technology wise, in harvesting and growing...we're probably the world leaders. Our farmers are very innovative in Australia. They think very differently and our farmers work on their farms and in their businesses, whereas in overseas companies...there's detachment. They have the idea but can't always make it work on the ground.
"Our industry is changing...our farm numbers are decreasing but our farm sizes are increasing."
Mr Di Bella was also instrumental in bringing sunn hemp into Australia from Brazil.
"We sell that seed now...and we're working with new varieties of cowpea and lablab. We do pasture...I do agronomy. We have growers growing seed on contract...developing new varieties for the industries...and bringing them to market," he said.
The Di Bella legacy will continue to prosper, through the next young generation to come and beyond.
For young Gemma, the significance of growing up in the same house her great grandparents is close to her heart.
"It's pretty sentimental to us. We'd like to keep that in the family," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.