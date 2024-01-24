North Queensland Register
Home/News

Third-generation Ingham farmer goes global

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
January 24 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna and Lawrence Di Bella run a diversified portfolio of businesses, spanning from produce, cane, seed, and consultancy. Picture: Steph Allen
Anna and Lawrence Di Bella run a diversified portfolio of businesses, spanning from produce, cane, seed, and consultancy. Picture: Steph Allen

Across every continent, the Di Bella is renowned for an expertise within cane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.