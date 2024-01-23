Clean energy and financial help for farmers

Queensland farmers can now access financial reprieves up to $100,000 in construction costs thanks to an update to the state's building code.
The new and improved Queensland Development Code has cut construction costs and reduced red tape for farm buildings and vehicle storage farm sheds.
"I'm excited to share the news that the Queensland Development Code has undergone a transformative alignment with the National Construction Code to finally allow farmers across the state to construct sheds exceeding 500m2 without the mandatory installation of expensive fire suppression systems," Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said.
Instead of requiring special water storage tanks for particular farm buildings, primary producers can now opt to use water from dams, lakes and bores.
It will now also be easier to meet fire-related water requirements for farm buildings through additional supply options.
In the event of bush fires, firefighters will now have the flexibility to draw water from either water storage tanks or from additional on-site water supply options.
To ensure the water they use is suitable, the updated code sets the water quality standard for firefighting purposes, protecting firefighters as well.
Farm buildings using additional on-site water supply options will need to be registered with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to ensure firefighters there are other sources of water so they are best prepared to respond to potential incidents.
"Here in Queensland, we're supporting our farmers to prepare for the impacts of climate change through a range of energy-efficiency and other on-farm initiatives, plus we'll take real steps to stop climate change in its tracks," Minister de Brenni said.
"And we've also been listening to their suggestions about how else we can help reduce their costs of doing business.
"These common sense reforms, yet still ensure farm buildings meet minimum fire and safety standards suitable for their everyday use, but can save a rural producer up to $100,000.
"The improved code provides consistency in how building work for contemporary farm buildings is assessed, as well as confidence for firefighters who know the water available to them is safe to use so they can do their job."
Mayor of Hinchinbrook Shire Council Ramon Jayo said the building code updates are a "win-win situation" for all involved.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have consistency with the legislation, as it means all farmers will immediately comply without having to outlay an enormous amount of money to construct a building or storage shed," Cr Jayo said.
"And it also means our expensive machinery won't be left out in the weather."
