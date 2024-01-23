North Queensland Register
Home/News

Clean energy and financial help for farmers

January 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An update to the Queensland Development Code has cut construction costs and reduced red tape for farm buildings and vehicle storage farm sheds. Picture: Contributed
An update to the Queensland Development Code has cut construction costs and reduced red tape for farm buildings and vehicle storage farm sheds. Picture: Contributed

Queensland farmers can now access financial reprieves up to $100,000 in construction costs thanks to an update to the state's building code.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.