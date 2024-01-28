North Queensland Register
Blink if you need help

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
January 28 2024 - 11:30am
In the aftermath of a challenging few weeks marked by intense scrutiny of the practices adopted by major retailers, it seems reasonable to assume that a significant amount of damage control is under way behind the scenes. If I were to wager a guess, I'd predict an imminent surge in "feel-good" stories between buyers and grower suppliers, each weaving a narrative that everything is business as usual, and everyone is happy.

