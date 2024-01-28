Blink if you need help

In the aftermath of a challenging few weeks marked by intense scrutiny of the practices adopted by major retailers, it seems reasonable to assume that a significant amount of damage control is under way behind the scenes. If I were to wager a guess, I'd predict an imminent surge in "feel-good" stories between buyers and grower suppliers, each weaving a narrative that everything is business as usual, and everyone is happy.
Fresh produce retailers have long portrayed themselves as friends of the farmer, establishing a reputation that the Australian public is now starting to question - and rightly so. While we have consistently emphasised the importance of supermarkets maintaining an important, sustainable role in the supply chain, the power dynamics at play, heavily favouring the retailers, demands close public scrutiny. The reality is that the market provides minimal opportunities for growers to operate independently of the retail supply chain, creating a significant dependence on these large entities.
After engaging in discussions with growers about their challenges, we couldn't help but explore the concept of corporate Stockholm syndrome, wherein employees remain loyal to employers who mistreat them simply because the employer holds the power over the employee's fate. The parallels between this psychological phenomenon and the relationship between growers (who aren't employees) and retailers (who aren't employers) prompt some thought-provoking reflections.
Encouragingly, growers are increasingly recognising that now Pandora's box has been opened it's a now or never situation and are stepping forward with information and evidence that further demonstrate the widespread and systemic use of tactics that are, by their very nature, unconscionable conduct. A good chunk of airtime recently has been devoted to shedding light on the issues, so much so, the average consumer is grasping that a real problem exists, and all seem to agree these behaviours don't pass the pub test.
While we acknowledge retailers are currently in damage control and I dare say very uncomfortable, it is crucial to understand that growers, too, are highly uncomfortable.
As advocates of the industry, we comprehend the challenges, understand the strategies at play, and are cognisant of the risks and potential gains associated with taking a stand. At no time will we pass judgement on any grower willing to participate in campaigns aimed at reclaiming a more favourable narrative. In fact, we've got your back too as true advocates speak up when others can't. Just blink twice if you need help.
