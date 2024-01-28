Blink if you need help

Encouragingly, growers are increasingly recognising that now Pandora's box has been opened it's a now or never situation and are stepping forward with information and evidence that further demonstrate the widespread and systemic use of tactics that are, by their very nature, unconscionable conduct. A good chunk of airtime recently has been devoted to shedding light on the issues, so much so, the average consumer is grasping that a real problem exists, and all seem to agree these behaviours don't pass the pub test.