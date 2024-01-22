Ashes attendees slam BoM predictions

As the competition heated up at the 2024 Goldfield Ashes, the mercury was also on the rise - with overcast skies delivering some slight relief in the afternoon to cool down the avid cricketers.
However, despite a record number 243 teams nominated for this year's three-day event, there were a number of cancellations due to Bureau of Meteorology weather predictions and low team numbers, casting a slight pall on the largest amateur cricket competition in the southern hemisphere.
Some attendees were dismayed with the bureau's predictions this summer, particularly the uneventful El Nino forecast, and the hype around ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, while others acknowledged backlash from the public towards the weather tracking organisation.
Here is what some attendees had to say about BoM's latest predictions.
"It was bull****," said the Georgetown Joes player.
"We own two properties, and some fella at home, makes (his) own predictions.
"BoM weren't too far off, and all a sudden it was a little bit wrong so (North Queenslanders) started accusing them...(criticising) their predictions."
"I do mining, so I fly in and out, so it didn't affect us, and we're local. But I have a few mates from Cairns and they rung me up and said 'hey bud, we can't make it. Just with the weather, I cant risk getting down here and can't get home'," the Scoregasms team mate said.
"Fifty teams from Cairns cancelled..because of the weather. BoM said it's going to rain, that it's going to be (pouring) down. You're not going to leave home, are you?
"There's nearly 5000 people at the Ashes and if BoM is going to screw it up, that's a lot of revenue that doesn't come into the town.
"(With these new cyclone predictions), all the roads will be (damaged)," Mr Knox said.
"Not only like the cricket, but all the money that goes to the town (Charters Towers) and stuff like that, it also gets affected too."
"We had (hardly any) rain. Cairns got most of it," the Ingham Housos team mate said.
"We had 125mm (on January 18), but hardly anything from (Cyclone) Jasper. Most of the rain came afterwards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.