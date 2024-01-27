North Queensland Register
Dairy code corrects market failures

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
January 27 2024 - 11:30am
Now we are into January, everyone in the dairy industry will start to focus on what will happen to milk prices in July. The dairy code requires processors to publish preliminary prices and contracts by June 1 and some will make announcements well before then. And speculation will increase in the coming months as both farmers and processors try to feel out what will happen.

