Timeline unveiled as TMR works to repair flood damaged Georgetown bridge

By Ben Harden
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 2:05pm
Routh Creek bridge, Gulf Developmental Road. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Repairs to fix a flood damaged bridge between Georgetown and Mount Suprise are underway, after officials from the department of transport and main roads inspected the damage over the weekend.

