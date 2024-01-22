Timeline unveiled as TMR works to repair flood damaged Georgetown bridge

Repairs to fix a flood damaged bridge between Georgetown and Mount Suprise are underway, after officials from the department of transport and main roads inspected the damage over the weekend.
The Gulf Developmental Road remains closed between Georgetown and Mount Surprise due to significant flood damage at Routh Creek bridge, which occurred Saturday morning.
Widespread flooding across north west Queensland has caused significant delays and cut of supplies to several towns in the gulf, with more rainfall expected later in the week.
Etheridge Shire Council Mayor Barry Hughes told the North Queensland Register, that the damage appears to have happened on the eastern side of bridge.
"Where the bridge abutment joins the road, there's been a collapse of material beneath the stone pitching that holds the abutment wall together," Cr Hughes said.
"There was undermining of that through floodwaters, which caused the collapse of the material within the abutment wall and that has allowed the road to slip down and then collapsed on top of the abutment wall."
Cr Hughes said repairs could take at least a week and urged motorists to make alternate travel arrangements.
"Not only is this (bridge) the main road leading into Georgetown, it's a major transport route further into the Gulf and it's already starting to impact on resupply to places like Croydon and Normanton," he said.
"The closure is putting a lot more time and a lot more mileage on freight, in terms of getting supplies into the Gulf.
"With access into Georgetown, we do have an alternative route and I've just come around that way through the Oasis, through Einsaleigh, Forsyth and into Georgetown, however, there's been some major damage to the road network with increased traffic volumes.
"Council does have restrictions on that road at this point in time to high clearance 4WD only."
The damage couldn't have come at the worse timing, with north west residents returning from the Goldfield Ashes at Charters Towers, and school returning on January 22.
Following the bridge damage, Cr Hughes said TMR sent two bridge inspectors out from Mareeba on Saturday afternoon and they had an inspection Sunday morning.
"(TMR) also flew a tech specialist technician from Brisbane into Cairns on Sunday and he drove out there on site late Sunday afternoon," he said.
"I'll be meeting with TMR and other agencies this afternoon and we'll have an update soon.
"The time frame of the Routh Creek Bridge re-opening, that was given to me by TMR Cairns was Friday at the earliest, but that will be dependent on what the weather pattern delivers to us over the next coming days."
Cr Hughes said the local quarry was only five to seven kilometres away from where the bridge issue is.
"There's been a lot of questions asked, but at this point in time, main roads are doing their best to bring the situation back to as normal as we can get it, while this weather pattern hangs over us," he said.
"No doubt there will be further work committed to ensure that we bring it back to an acceptable standard."
A department of transport and main roads spokesperson said assistance would be provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.