Cyclone threat hangs over rain-soaked north Queensland

By Keira Jenkins and Kat Wong
January 22 2024 - 9:00am
A tropical low in the Coral Sea is expected to develop into a cyclone which will be named Kirrily. (Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS)
Queenslanders are bracing for a potential category 3 cyclone forecast to cross the coast weeks after wild weather lashed the region.

