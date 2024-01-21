North Queensland Register
State Library treasures beamed into outback schools

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 21 2024 - 7:00pm
Urandangi State School students taking part in a Live at the Library session. Picture: Supplied
Ned Kelly's walking stick, fragments of a bandage from an Egyptian mummy dating back to 300-30BC - treasures like these are being made accessible to students as far from Brisbane as Urundangi or Moranbah, thanks to Live at the Library, a live-streamed classroom that brings State Library of Queensland collection treasures to outback students.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

