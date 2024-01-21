'A thriving hub of opportunity': Mount Isa Mines celebrate 100-year history

A CENTENARY celebration has highlighted the history of one of the most iconic mining operations in the country.
Mount Isa Mines is a major contributor to global supplies of copper, zinc and lead products, which powers smartphones, laptops, electric cars and renewable energy technologies.
"From its groundbreaking technologies to its unwavering commitment to Mount Isa, this mine has shaped the very landscape of our nation," mayor Danielle Slade said.
"As we celebrate its 100-year milestone, let us remember how they facilitated the railway that connected dreams to reality, water security to Mount Isa and our region, the millions of dollars in copper that helped rebuild a shattered world after World War II, their immeasurable contribution to the Queensland economy, and the united efforts that transformed Mount Isa into a thriving hub of opportunity."
Mount Isa Mines Limited was formed on 16 January 1924, almost a year after prospector John Campbell Miles discovered mineralised outcrops near the Leichhardt River that contained high grades of lead-silver.
Over two months, Miles pegged out the 'Racecourse' lease around the outcrops. He named the larger outcrop 'Mount Isa', claiming 17 hectares.
Its growth and success over the years has been led by some of the most significant names in Australian mining, including Julius Kruttschnitt, Sir George Fisher, Sir James Foots and Sir Bruce Watson.
Several significant mining industry innovations have been pioneered at Mount Isa Mines including the ISASMELTTM smelting technology, the IsaMillTM fine grinding technology, and the Jameson Cell flotation technology.
These are part of Glencore Technology and sold to customers around the world helping them extract more from their metal and mineral processing assets - lowering costs, reducing energy consumption, and improving safety outcomes.
Over its life, Mount Isa Mines has produced enough copper to build over 39 million houses, and enough zinc to manufacture over 535 million cars.
"This remarkable achievement reflects the qualities of resilience, drive and dedication that define our company," chief operating officer for Glencore's zinc and copper assets in Australia Sam Strohmayr said.
"Our success has been built on the hard work of former and current employees, support of the community, and a commitment to excellence in all our endeavours.
"Our long history is made-up of hard work, countless stories, fond memories and valuable experiences for people who have either worked at Mount Isa Mines for a short time or several generations."
In 2009, Mount Isa Mines was recognised as having made the most significant contribution to the State's economy since Queensland's separation from New South Wales in June 1859. In 2022, its Queensland Metals business directly contributed $2.4 billion to the economy.
Since 2003, Corporate Social Investment programs have contributed more than $35 million to North Queensland communities, the largest contribution of more than $20 million, has been towards programs directly supporting the Mount Isa community.
The company has invested in education, health, environment, Indigenous and community development programs. One of the most enduring is our 65-year partnership with Isa Rodeo.
"Mount Isa Mines has been an integral part of our community for 100 years, contributing not just to our economy but also to the social fabric of Mount Isa. This milestone is an opportunity to celebrate the strong bonds we have formed and look forward to a sustainable and prosperous future together," Mr Strohmayr said.
"We know how important our operations are to the north west region and Queensland and we will continue to invest in exploration and studies into other potential business opportunities.
"As we move forward, MIM remains committed to the responsible management of our resources, the environment, and health and safety of our people, while aiming to create lasting benefits for our community and other stakeholders."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.