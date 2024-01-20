North Queensland Register
CopperString project opens the door for new jobs and opportunities

By Staff Writers
January 21 2024 - 7:00am
CopperString project will bring jobs and work opportunities to Northern Queensland.
Progress on CopperString and the rest of the Queensland SuperGrid is rapidly powering ahead, with the Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs announcing Powerlink will recruit Townsville-based apprentices for the first time.

