North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

India approves avocado protocol, China signs MOU

January 20 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With avocado production still growing new market opportunities with India come at an important time. File photo.
With avocado production still growing new market opportunities with India come at an important time. File photo.

AUSTRALIAN producers of Hass variety avocados have a new window of market opportunity after India approved an export protocol last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.