Monsoon welcomed at burnt Gipsy Plains

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
January 19 2024 - 7:00pm
Robert Curley looks over damage caused by an electrical storm fire. Photo supplied.
Robert Curley looks over damage caused by an electrical storm fire. Photo supplied.

Green shoots of grass are emerging on the red soil flats of Gipsy Plains, after a grim start to the year battling bush fires.

