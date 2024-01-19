Monsoon welcomed at burnt Gipsy Plains

Green shoots of grass are emerging on the red soil flats of Gipsy Plains, after a grim start to the year battling bush fires.
Lightning storms on New Year's Eve started fires on Gipsy Plains, 62 kilometres north of Cloncurry, with Robert and Jacqueline Curley fighting to control the blaze.
"We lost about 20,000 acres of grass, which isn't a lot compared to what others have lost but it is relevant to us and for our area. We've lost about 120,000 acres all up now," Ms Curley said.
"We were unlucky to get the wind off those storms and it just made them tear through there. If they just burn along quietly it doesn't do as much damage but when you get those winds behind it, the roar of the fire is very unsettling.
"We had a lot of seed and buffel grass seed and we hoped it would make that country a bit better but it burnt.
"We didn't have to turn off cattle though, there was enough feed for the cattle to poke around while they were waiting for the grass to grow back."
The monsoonal rain was a welcomed relief to Gipsy recording 113mm this week.
"It is quite amazing how much it has shot away to be honest, there are shoots starting to come through on the burnt country," Ms Curley said.
"That red country, responds quickly. I think downs country takes about three years to come back after a fire, it takes a long time.
"The thing I don't like about those hot fires is it takes all the micro-organisms out of the soil and that's what has happened out there. They were just so hot, horrendous, some spots don't have any grass coming up yet."
Ms Curley said the early delivery of rain, would set them up well for the rest of the season.
"I never thought we were going to have an El Nino year, I always thought we were going to have a good year. The weather runs in 50 year cycles and for whatever reason I was convinced this was going to be a good wet season. I did not take any notice of BoM," she said.
"We didn't make any decisions on stock, based on the El Nino predictions. El Nino forecast is a standard season for us, La Nina is when we get storms and the floods on the coast.
"Even if we got a light season after this, at least we are off to a good start and if you've got a good start you can make decisions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.