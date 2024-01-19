North Queensland Register
Finding my place on the station, among the flowers

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated January 20 2024 - 8:31am, first published 7:00am
Journalist Samantha Campbell rediscovered herself after kids finding joy in creating a cut flower garden.
When I moved north to take up a journalist job in Mount Isa, I never imagined I would have met my husband the first week in town let alone be living on a cattle station and starting a flower farm.

