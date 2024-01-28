North Queensland Register
Home/News

Painting the towns red: Mural artist Lavinia Letheby brightens up the bush

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 28 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visual artist Lavinia Letheby wit one of her striking murals she was commisisned to create in Charters Towers. Picture: Supplied
Visual artist Lavinia Letheby wit one of her striking murals she was commisisned to create in Charters Towers. Picture: Supplied

North Queensland visual artist Lavinia Letheby is on a mission to bring colour, vibrancy and sense of pride in their community to towns by creating striking paintings across their buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.