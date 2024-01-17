North Queensland Register
Revolutionary distillery makes statement with 'Act of Treason'

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
January 17 2024 - 7:00pm
A new agave spirit is already gaining the attention from judges in the spirit industry, after a trial of the product received awards mid-2023. Picture: Top Shelf Distillery
The future of Australia's liquor industry has arrived - with a new Whitsundays-based spirit set to pioneer a new era of agave.

