Rugby league stars put NQ club through its paces

North Queensland Cowboys' youngest cohort of avid fans were in for a treat on January 13, when the boys in blue came to Charters Towers to put them through their paces.
The Charters Towers Junior Rugby League Club played host to the Cowboys, with the club's young rugby league players participating in a training session run especially by the rugby league stars.
"The event was held at Bill Lewis Oval here in Charters Towers and was a massive success," Charters Towers Junior Rugby League president Darren Glenwright said.
"The experience was invaluable to our future junior players as they were inspired and mentored by their idols.
"Interactive clinics such as these are imperative as they contribute to the growth and success of rugby league in rural communities.
"Charters Towers Junior Rugby League would like to take this opportunity to thank the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys for the devotion of their time and efforts, it truly was an unforgettable experience."
