Richmond Shire Council ensures flood monitoring with new cameras

Richmond Shire Council has successfully replaced its regions flood cameras on time, ahead of the monsoon season.
The council replaced the cameras in December, after problems with the previous company's flood monitoring software caused a shutdown in December 2022 and resulted in the system being replaced.
Richmond Shire Council chief executive officer Peter Bennett said the vital resource had received good traffic on the camera website following recent rain in the area.
"The cameras were up and running before Christmas and had been well received by the community."
"We had good traffic on the camera page when it was raining. We've had very patchy rain, I think if it rains properly and we start getting any sort of flood the activity will greatly increase.
"Very positive comments from the community on the clarity and the fact it takes pictures every hour now."
Mr Bennett said there had been a few minor teething issues.
"We do have one camera that is having some issues and a replacement camera is being sent out," he said.
"Other than that we are very happy with the equipment. The cameras will handle the extreme weather conditions of the region. They have been tested in other locations with similar conditions as ours and there has been no problems."
Mr Bennett said the flood cameras were ready to assist travellers with updates, but for now everyone was hoping for rain.
"Every property owner would love 200mm or so and then follow up rain a couple of weeks after that," he said.
"We had that good rain in November but those two weeks of 40+ weather killed all the new growth and so the properties need a good fall straight up to get things going again."
