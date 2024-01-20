North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Commonwealth program working for dairy farmers

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
January 20 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth program working for dairy farmers
Commonwealth program working for dairy farmers

Dairy farmers in New South Wales and Queensland are making good use of a new Commonwealth technology subsidy program. The On Farm Connectivity Program will subsidise dairy farmers (and others) to take advantage of connected machinery and sensor technology, up to 50 per cent of the cost. Up to $30,000 can be claimed by each farm business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.