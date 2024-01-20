Commonwealth program working for dairy farmers

Dairy farmers in New South Wales and Queensland are making good use of a new Commonwealth technology subsidy program. The On Farm Connectivity Program will subsidise dairy farmers (and others) to take advantage of connected machinery and sensor technology, up to 50 per cent of the cost. Up to $30,000 can be claimed by each farm business.
Queensland dairy farmers Karen and Gary Wenzel have been funded under the program, and love it. Mr Wenzel said he'd invested $40,000 in smart collars, with 50pc of the cost covered by the new program.
The Wenzels intend to use the collars to manage their artificial insemination program, but also to remotely monitor cattle heat, and the health of individual beasts and the herd.
They said making the purchase required very little effort, just a discussion with the collar supplier, Semex, and they are urging their fellow dairy farmers to take up the opportunity.
Farmers must purchase through approved suppliers only, and suppliers will complete the application and forward it to the government, on behalf of each producer.
eastAUSmilk is aware of other dairy farmers with similar positive stories to tell.
Project guidelines set out a long list of products that can be purchased, including livestock monitoring technology such as smart tags and collars, and many others including drones and smart gates. More details are at https://infrastructure.gov.au/ofcp including program guidelines and lists of approved suppliers.
eastAUSmilk urges dairy farmers to make an application as soon as possible: when the bucket is empty the program expires, so farmers need to get in right away! We checked in with the government just before Christmas and there were still program funds available, but the government said it was a one-off program and the only chance for this kind of subsidy.
Interested dairy farmers should contact Semex or eastAUSmilk for more information.
