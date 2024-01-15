Big rain across the Gulf country, more to come

Graziers across the Gulf of Carpentaria have received some big rain totals over the weekend, as the monsoon onset commences.
Normanton recorded 145.4mm over the weekend, while Burketown recorded 82.6mm and Georgetown recorded 75.2mm.
At Oakland Park Station, near Croydon, Kerri-Ann French had received 273mm in the last five days and 365mm for January so far.
"We are so grateful that the rain has finally got to us," Ms French said.
"2023 was a very good season, as we had good rain early in the year. Things were starting to get a bit dry by Christmas, but in a whole, a way better year than the previous one"
Forecasts are showing another 150-200mm in the next week, which Ms French said is a great start to the season.
"It is still raining now. Just need it to filter through February and March and it will be another bumper year, provided we don't get drowned completely." she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported that the monsoon had commenced on Thursday delivering wide spread rain to North Queensland.
"It bought an uptake in the thunderstorm activity in the northern parts of the country... with heavy rain reported across North Queensland each day," said BoM senior meteorologist Angus Hines.
"Up until 9am today rainfall was heaviest on the eastern side of the peninsular south of Cairns, but there were significant falls around the Gulf country as well.
"We saw 106mm at Walker Creek north east of Normanton with active thunderstorms continuing to bubble away."
Mr Hines said this week should see a continuation of storm activity.
"The monsoon activity is draped across North Queensland and is not forecast to move anywhere quickly, certainly not this week, but the next few days we will see widespread rainfall with embedded thunderstorms and it is forecast to being isolated heavy falls across the Gulf country.
"We do expect the rainfall totals to come down a little bit in the coming few days, compared to the weekend, as the rain eases off a touch."
