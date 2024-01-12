North Queensland Register
Home/News

NQ pie company cops $55k fine after worker fractures arm

January 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A worker sustained an arm fracture during a shift at a NQ pie company. Picture: ACM
A worker sustained an arm fracture during a shift at a NQ pie company. Picture: ACM

A North Queensland pie company has been slapped with a $55,000 fine after a worker suffered multiple fractures to his left arm on the job, resulting in surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.