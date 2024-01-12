NQ pie company cops $55k fine after worker fractures arm

A North Queensland pie company has been slapped with a $55,000 fine after a worker suffered multiple fractures to his left arm on the job, resulting in surgery.
On October 23 2020, a 31-year-old worker was using a scraper to clean product from a tension roller on the underside of a conveyor belt, which is used to move frozen products from the freezer to the packing room, when he sustained the injury.
The worker was crouched under the conveyor belt while it was operating.
His sleeve became caught, pulling his arm into the machine, where he was trapped for over an hour.
The worker was unable to work for several months.
The Outback Pie Company was sentenced at the Townsville Magistrates Court on December 18, after pleading guilty to failing to meet its health and safety duties to workers.
Magistrate Richard Lehmann found that there no risk assessment was completed by the defendant in relation to operating or cleaning the conveyor belt, which had been replaced in such a way that it created an unguarded nip point between the roller and the belt.
During sentencing, Magistrate Lehmann also considered the offending serious, the risk as obvious, and that it was not a case of inadequate measures but rather that the measures were non-existent.
He found the risks could have easily been overcome by low-cost measures which were subsequently developed within three days.
However, the magistrate said there were substantial mitigating factors including an early guilty plea which demonstrated remorse.
He also noted the defendant had taken significant steps to improve safety since the incident and was a good corporate citizen engaging with the local community through large donations to Foodbank and sponsorship of a local AFL club.
Costs of $1,601.40 were also ordered to the company.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.