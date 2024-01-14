North Queensland Register
Reward offered in bid to crack decades-old cold case

By Fraser Barton
January 14 2024 - 7:00pm
Mystery surrounds the disappearance of Leslie Ball, who has not been seen since 1993. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE)
A $500,000 reward has been offered to help solve the suspected murder of a 71-year-old north Queensland man last seen more than 30 years ago.

