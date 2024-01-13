North Queensland Register
Home/News

Reg Lindsay's 300-year-old fiddle to go on display for Tamworth festival

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 13 2024 - 7:00pm
Ros Lindsay holds her late husband Reg Lindsay's fiddle alongside Tamworth Country Music Festival's Barry Harley who holds the legendary country music singer's Fender guitar. Picture by Rachel Gray
The wife of legendary country music singer Reg Lindsay has donated two of his most precious instruments, including a 300-year-old fiddle, for display during the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.

