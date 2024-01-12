NQ mystery Lotto winner $200k richer

One lucky Mount Isa Lotto buyer may be walking around unaware that they are now $200,000 richer.
A visitor or resident of the city won the whopping prize sum in the January 12 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw, but they have yet to claim their win.
The mystery ticketholder held the first prize winning entry in draw 1641 which was drawn on Friday.
As the winning entry is unregistered, officials from The Lott are unable to contact the winner to share the exciting news, and must wait for the lucky player to claim their prize.
The winning entry was sold at MacRae News, 8 Beverley Lane, Mount Isa.
The MacRae News team said they were eager to see the major prize claimed and the mystery winner come forward.
The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said he looked forward to uniting the region's 1st Prize winner with their Lucky Lotteries loot.
"It's likely our winner is going about their day as normal with no idea they've started 2024 in the most incredible and life-changing way," he said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot ticket from MacRae News to check their tickets as soon as possible.
"Imagine how your plans for 2024 may change if you discovered you'd bagged $200,000?
"Make sure to check your wallet, handbag, fridge door or car glove box because the winner could be you and you could be planning what to do with your prize."
The lucky winner is encouraged to contact The Lott on 131 868 to claim their prize.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackspot prize is now $11.8m for draw 1642, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $8.3m for draw 10824.
