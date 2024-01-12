North Queensland Register
NQ mystery Lotto winner $200k richer

January 12 2024 - 1:30pm
A visitor or resident of the city won $200,000 in the January 12 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw, but they have yet to claim their prize. Picture: The Lott
One lucky Mount Isa Lotto buyer may be walking around unaware that they are now $200,000 richer.

