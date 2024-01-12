North Queensland Register
Charters Towers rainfall totals missing from BoM website

Updated January 12 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Manual rain records at Charters Towers Airport have ceased due to staffing issues. File photo.
Charters Towers rainfall totals have been missing from the Bureau of Meteorology's website for the last two months, and it is a concern for the local council.

