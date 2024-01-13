North Queensland Register
Hundreds of barramundi released into the Hinchinbrook Channel

January 13 2024 - 1:00pm
Fishing fanatics can get keen to catch the next "big one" after the Hinchinbrook Channel's barramundi stocks were boosted this week with the release of over 700 barramundi fingerlings into the Herbert River.

