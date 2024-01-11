North Queensland Register
Nothing stopping this 85-year-old from farming

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated January 12 2024 - 9:14am, first published 7:00am
Luxmore Lethbridge is 85 but shows no signs of slowing down or leaving the industry he has loved and worked in all his life. Georgia Slaney
Luxmore Lethbridge is 85 but shows no signs of slowing down or leaving the industry he has loved and worked in all his life. Georgia Slaney

Eighty-five years young, Luxmore Lethbridge has never lost his love for cattle, horses and the country.

