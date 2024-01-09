NQ council provides housing support to aged community

While housing issues continue to plague the country, one North Queensland council is taking action to help support some of its most at-risk residents.
Tablelands Regional Council has announced the generous donation of land in Atherton for the development of housing to support its ageing population.
The land, at 47 Kelly Street, has been donated to Tablelands Community Housing (TCH) for their Curtain Fig Cottage Project.
"This is a real game changer for services that support older members of our community to live at home," Mayor Rod Marti said.
"The Kelly Street location is central to town amenities while still being part of a larger green space.
"We are honoured to provide the land for this project, and it's one of the many ways we are showing our ongoing commitment to older people on the Tablelands."
The project will consist of five individual duplexes containing 10 one-bedroom accessible units, and a site for indoor and outdoor communal interactions.
TCH expressed gratitude to TRC for donating the land.
"This commitment by TRC unlocks our ability to increase the supply of social and affordable housing on the Tablelands and will be used to construct units for housing older women, who are a priority group," TCH Manager Marita Romano said.
"The project will assist in supporting our senior citizens as well as contribute to the local economy and growth of our community."
TCH will work in partnership with the Queensland Government to deliver the project.
