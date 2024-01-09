North Queensland Register
NQ council provides housing support to aged community

January 9 2024 - 5:18pm
Mayor Rod Marti and TCH Manager Marita Romano. Picture: Tablelands Regional Council
While housing issues continue to plague the country, one North Queensland council is taking action to help support some of its most at-risk residents.

