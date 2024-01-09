Bush to beach: Qld Auctioneers' wet and wild escape

Queensland Rural agent Nick Malone is not only at home in the sale yard - but also out in the ocean, armed with a speargun and a hunger to nab a big, juicy catch.
It's the thrill of the chase and the irresistible pull to enjoy some of the best waters in the country, that draws him and fellow agent Dustyn Fitzgerald out on regular spearfishing trips.
While Mr Fitzgerald has certainly made a name for himself within the state's leading auctioneer circles, the 2023 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition winner enjoys the new challenge in a starkly different environment.
Mr Fitzgerald, who joined the Charters Towers team three years ago, has come from a life on the land - growing up in a family accustomed with livestock and owning cattle.
His father was a commission buyer and his uncle an agent as well. He had worked at Stradbroke Feedlot in Chinchilla followed by a stint in the Northern Territory before moving the move to Charters Towers.
"It's always been in the family. I grew up with it really. (Being an agent) was always something I was thinking of doing so I pulled the trigger and moved up to Charters Towers," he said.
"It happened to be that my manager was best mates with my boss and he said he was looking for a young fella to start."
Upon joining the team, he met fellow agent Nick Malone, who introduced him to a new hobby that quickly piqued Mr Fitzgerald's interest.
"(Nick) got me into spear fishing. I've only done it a handful of times but it's something I'd like to do a bit more," he said.
"I do a bit of fishing as well off the side. We go off the coast near Townsville and Ayr and those sorts of places.
"You go out, put your diving kit on, go for a snorkel around the reef and shoot some fish. I've been doing it for a year and a bit."
While he has managed to dodge some not-so-friendly creatures, including a close brush with a shark during one outing, Mr Fitzgerald said the hobby is a great way to disconnect from his busy work life and enjoy the great outdoors.
"We've got some pretty big (fish). It's a good change. A good way to get away from everyone and the phone," he said.
"It's something different and besides shooting, you're swimming around the reef, looking around, it's a pretty cool feeling being out in the ocean with the elements and the sea life.
"I like the challenge. I don't like being beaten. You miss the fish and try and go back and get another one.
"When you shoot them, you're going to go and eat them and have a feed. It's the best feed you can eat - freshly caught coral trout. I've never eaten fish as good as freshly caught coral trout, there's nothing like it. The whole experience - catching it, cooking and eating it...it's something different."
Reflecting on his win at the Ekka last year, where he took out the honour of the state's best Young Auctioneer, Mr Fitzgerald was humbled by the "exciting" win.
"It's a pretty big thing for me, especially being a young fella coming up in the game. You've got to prove yourself really in that aspect," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock to get that (award). I will go on to Sydney this year and hopefully try and take that one out too."
