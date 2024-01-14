North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Northern pioneers back hort campaign

By Angela Seng-Williams, Head of Engagement & Advocacy
January 14 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern pioneers back hort campaign
Northern pioneers back hort campaign

Late last year we met with banana, papaya, mango and vegetable growers in the Far North - the same growers who helped shape our national We Give a Fork campaign. It was time to ask what they thought of the campaign. What was the verdict?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.