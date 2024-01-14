Northern pioneers back hort campaign

Late last year we met with banana, papaya, mango and vegetable growers in the Far North - the same growers who helped shape our national We Give a Fork campaign. It was time to ask what they thought of the campaign. What was the verdict?
In true North Queensland pioneering spirit and grit, and with loud and raw voices, growers told us to "go hard or go home", to make sure we hear other growers' stories from across the nation, and to fight on their behalf to achieve lasting impact for growers and horticulture. They want us to ensure the invisible are visible.
They also applauded the three key issues the campaign is addressing - margin squeeze and the escalating costs of doing business, policy pile on, and our brand or reputation as a sector. All this through grower stories highlighting the complexity of the horticulture industry.
In this year of Partners Who Care and amid the positive support and momentum that is building in the field, this is what our grower partners in the Far North want to see happen now.
In no particular order... growers deserve:
Most of all, growers want action not just words, even if it is again pioneering into the great unknown.
