Provider urges growers to act on compliance

AGTECH provider AgPick Technology, which supplies hand-held labour management tools to fresh produce growers, has expressed surprise pieceworker non-compliance continues 18 months after Horticulture Award piece-rate rules came into effect.
AgPick Chief executive, Henrietta Child, said affordable and easy-to-use technology that ensured compliance was readily available to growers and she urged action.
She was responding on the Fair Work Ombudsman's recent report that identified 15 regional areas of Australia where intelligence suggested non-compliance was rife.
"Our message to growers is - compliance is not as hard as you think," she said.
"Implementing technology to manage your harvest and ensure pickers are paid correctly will achieve compliance and save you money. Importantly, it could save you or your labour-hire provider a major fine, back payments or even legal proceedings."
According to the Fair Work report, agriculture sector employers were fined $316,860 nationally following an investigation of 447 businesses.
Fines were issued to 86 labour-hire entities and 12 growers.
"It's surprising that after all this time, growers are still reluctant to implement compliance systems when cost-effective options exist," she said.
"With a harvest management system in place, growers also have significant data available at their fingertips for deeper analysis.
"With our technology for example, they can see how pickers are performing and take appropriate action."
