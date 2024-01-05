Assange doco back by popular demand at Mareeba Drive-In

Mareeba Drive-In saw great success for its theatrical premier of The Trust Fall in December, and as a result will host two additional screenings in the New Year.
Mareeba Drive-in was packed with over 100 cars for The Trust Fall documentary on December 28 with attendees flashed their lights at the conclusion of the powerful and emotive film.
The film, written and directed by Australian film-maker Kym Staton, was about the most famous political prisoner of our time, Julian Assange.
Assange is a multi-award winning Australian journalist who has been detained in prison for more than four and a half years and faces extradition to the U.S. with the threat of a 175 year prison sentence - all for revealing the truth.
Britain has given the go-ahead for his extradition, but he has been trying to overturn that decision. Campaigners said a public hearing would take place at the High Court on Feb. 20-21 when two judges will review an earlier ruling which had refused Assange permission to appeal.
"The two-day hearing may be the final chance for Julian Assange to prevent his extradition to the United States," WikiLeaks said in a statement.
Organisers said due to popular demand there would be two more screenings.
"We are hosting additional screenings on January 11 and January 21," they said.
"This film is winner of multiple awards including 'Best Emerging Director' at Melbourne Documentary Film Festival 2023, and official selection at Warsaw Film Festival and many other festivals.
"At the world premiere in July '23 at MDFF, the film received a standing ovation. Audiences at festivals around the world have been moved to tears."
