North Queensland Register
Assange doco back by popular demand at Mareeba Drive-In

Samantha Campbell
January 5 2024 - 11:00am
The Trust Fall had great success at the premier at Mareeba Drive-In. Photo supplied.
Mareeba Drive-In saw great success for its theatrical premier of The Trust Fall in December, and as a result will host two additional screenings in the New Year.

