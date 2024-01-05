North Queensland Register
Red-tape turning farmers away from grants after festive storm and flood damage

By Alison Paterson
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Farmers impacted by the severe storms in south east Queensland or from Cyclone Jasper are urged to apply for low-interest loans or grans from QRIDA, but some industry groups said some producers are feeling overwhelmed by the red-tape. Picture: TMR
Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority announced significant grants and low-interest loans to producers impacted by severe storms and flooding in the far north and south east last month - but it appears not many applications have been received.

