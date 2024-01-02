North Queensland Register
Victorian man dies in Charters Towers road accident

Updated January 3 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:04am
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating following a fatal single-vehicle crash at Charters Towers overnight, January 2.

