Fisherman's lucky escape as crocodile leaps into tinnie

By Rex Martinich
January 2 2024 - 4:11pm
Wildlife officers are investigating reports a crocodile launched into a fisherman's boat in Mackay. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)
A report of a large crocodile leaping into a fisherman's boat has triggered an investigation into possible threats to public safety and whether to relocate the animal.

