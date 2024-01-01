Flying fox funding for long term management plan secured for Charters Towers

The Charters Towers Regional Council has secured further funding for its sustainable flying fox management plan.
The aim of the plan is long term management of the flying foxes within the region, as opposed to a short term "reactive" response.
Charters Towers mayor Frank Beveridge said black flying fox numbers have increased, despite council efforts in 2023.
He said that the roost area is preventing the council from unblocking the underground storm water and conducting footpath maintenance, in residential and school areas.
"The majority of flying foxes are mostly contained to an area directly adjacent to Holliman Street, across the road from a drainage reserve,"he said.
"This is leading to an unsightly overgrown and waterlogged street."
Cr Beveridge said the flying foxes have been observed attempting to re-roost in Lissner Park and he said he was keen to find a sustainable solution.
"The development of such a plan will hopefully allow us to seek out favourable roosting sites, allowing the community to co-exist with the flying foxes," he said.
"I am thankful to the Department of Environment and Science for allowing us to further pursue this hope for our great community."
