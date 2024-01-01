Council bid to establish tertiary education in Hughenden

The Flinders Shire Council has taken a significant step towards establishing a Country Universities Centre in Hughenden, which would allow local students to access a tertiary education without having to leave the region.
CUCs provide facilities, as well as academic skills and wellbeing support, for students studying via distance at any Australian university or vocational education and training provider.
Councillors have passed a unanimous resolution for council to submit a funding application to bring tertiary education closer to home for Hughenden residents for the first time.
The council will submit a funding application to the Department of Education offering a council contribution of $1 million, with a proposal for a capital component of $285,000 from the 2023 (cohort 4) Regional University Study Hubs Program, and an operational component.
The organisation has already confirmed Hughenden as a potential location for establishing a new CUC, with a joint application now underway for funding through the federal Department of Education's Regional University Study Hubs Program.
Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara said the opening of a centre would benefit numerous students in Hughenden and the surrounding region.
"Statistics show that regional students are almost half as likely to get a higher education degree, compared to students living in cities," she said.
"Students who study locally in a CUC are more likely to stay in the Flinders Shire, filling areas of workforce shortage and providing socio-economic benefits to Hughenden and surrounding townships.
"Establishing a CUC in Hughenden would provide a major boost to our economy, and provide education opportunities never previously offered in the shire."
The core components needed include structural upgrades to identified buildings, capital works, including interior enhancements and infrastructural installations, and operational costs, covering staffing and ongoing expenses.
"This initiative underscores the council's commitment to fostering education, providing greater accessibility to tertiary resources, and nurturing the intellectual growth and prosperity of Hughenden and its surrounding communities," Cr McNamara said.
"The establishment of a CUC in Hughenden aligns with our vision of empowering our community through education.
"It will create unparalleled opportunities, enabling our residents to access tertiary education without the need for relocation."
There are currently 26 CUCs operating in all states and the Northern Territory, supporting more than 3400 students in 2023, who are studying over 1000 courses through more than 200 tertiary education providers around Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.