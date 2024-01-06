A busy year of advocacy with governments

It was a busy 2023, and a challenging environment, for eastAUSmilk's relations with governments. March saw a Labor government in NSW, and a new Agriculture Minister in Tara Moriarty. Federally, Labor started 2023 still early in their term, their first time in government since 2013. In Queensland, the Labor government started and finished the year thinking closely about the October 2024 state election - fortunately the reshuffle under new Premier Steven Miles saw stability with Mark Furner keeping the agriculture portfolio.