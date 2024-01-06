A busy year of advocacy with governments

It was a busy 2023, and a challenging environment, for eastAUSmilk's relations with governments. March saw a Labor government in NSW, and a new Agriculture Minister in Tara Moriarty. Federally, Labor started 2023 still early in their term, their first time in government since 2013. In Queensland, the Labor government started and finished the year thinking closely about the October 2024 state election - fortunately the reshuffle under new Premier Steven Miles saw stability with Mark Furner keeping the agriculture portfolio.
We've engaged actively with all of the relevant ministerial offices, and hosted Mr Furner on a dairy farm visit, and Commonwealth Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt likewise.
During the year, eastAUSmilk dealt with, or continues to deal with, dozens of issues:
We've made strong representations about beefing up the Dairy Industry Code.
eastAUSmilk supported the prohibition of unfair trading practices in a submission to the Commonwealth.
Coles' proposal to acquire two Saputo processing plants saw us raise many concerns with the Commonwealth, NSW, and Queensland governments, and we will continue.
We've discussed the failed implementation of the National Dairy Plan's priority number one - major industry reform - with those same governments, and will continue to press them.
Our immediate past president has been very involved in development of the Northern Dairy Industry Plan, and we're continuing to engage with the NSW and Qld governments about it.
eastAUSmilk was disappointed there was nothing much for dairy farmers in any of the Queensland, NSW, or Commonwealth budgets in 2023, and we're looking for better outcomes in 2024.
We've pressed those three governments about the gaps in their respective drought programs, and come up against a lazy economist's response time and again, that coping with drought should be part of normal farm business, and farmers shouldn't need government support.
Bobby calf/dairy beef solutions have been on the agenda for just about every discussion with government, and we're awaiting feedback on research proposals.
eastAUSmilk has pressed governments to facilitate technology uptake by dairy farmers, and there's currently a Commonwealth government program offering just that, and negotiations with the Qld government too.
We opposed the Commonwealth's ridiculous Biosecurity Protection Levy, and the NSW government's slashing of Coastal Harvestable Water Rights.
And just as the year ended, two things:
The Commonwealth Parliament's Food Security report landed, proposing a rescue package for the dairy industry - we'll be looking for the government to adopt the report and recommendations, and implement them properly.
And, the Senate has initiated an inquiry into the misuse of market power by major supermarkets - we'll need to make a submission by February 2024.
