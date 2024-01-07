North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

2024 the year of Partners Who Care

By Tim Hayden, Qfvg Head of Partnerships
January 7 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2024 the year of Partners Who Care
2024 the year of Partners Who Care

While the Year of Horticulture may have come to a close our eyes are firmly on what lies ahead in 2024 - the year #WeGiveAFork and a year of Partners Who Care. In fact, the two go hand in hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.