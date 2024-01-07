2024 the year of Partners Who Care

At a QFVG networking event held late last year, CEO Rachel Chambers proudly announced that longstanding, valued partners Westfarmers Insurance and Ausmarket Consultants would be the first of a limited number of Partners Who Care. And, in great news for our grower members, a new initiative may see them eligible for a rebate if they hold a WFI insurance policy. Members will hear directly from us about this offer, or you will find details on our website very soon.