2024 the year of Partners Who Care

While the Year of Horticulture may have come to a close our eyes are firmly on what lies ahead in 2024 - the year #WeGiveAFork and a year of Partners Who Care. In fact, the two go hand in hand.
This year our advocacy will be strong, loud, and proud as we share the voices of horticulture through our We Give A Fork campaign. Complementing this will be a refresh to our approach to partnerships with the introduction of Partners Who Care.
At QFVG we are firmly committed to being a force for positive change, advocating on behalf of the horticulture industry and providing valued services and care to our members but, like many industry groups, we rely on the support of our corporate partners to continue to be able to do so.
As we move into 2024, we also know the burden on our growers' shoulders has never felt heavier, so it is important we hand pick strategic partners who not only share our desire to see horticulture thrive but also are willing and able to support our growers through this challenging period.
It is through these partnerships that we are able to bring members more advocacy support and further value.
At a QFVG networking event held late last year, CEO Rachel Chambers proudly announced that longstanding, valued partners Westfarmers Insurance and Ausmarket Consultants would be the first of a limited number of Partners Who Care. And, in great news for our grower members, a new initiative may see them eligible for a rebate if they hold a WFI insurance policy. Members will hear directly from us about this offer, or you will find details on our website very soon.
We look forward to announcing more Partners Who Care as the year progresses.
If your business is interested in connecting with QFVG there are other options available. You can keep across all the industry news and QFVG advocacy by becoming an Industry Member, or you can actively demonstrate your support for our work by becoming a QFVG Supporter.
To find out more call me 0477 209 503 or email thayden@qfvg.com.au
