Beef council hunts for new leader

The hunt is on for a new chair of the North Australia Beef Research Council following the three-year tenure of Dr John Taylor.
Earlier this month at a management committee meeting, Dr Taylor announced is hanging up his hat after 35 years in research and development, and higher education across Australia's range lands.
"It's been a privilege and an honour to lead NABRC for the past three years and it's now time for someone new to step into the role," Dr Taylor said.
"This challenging and influential leadership position will require someone who is focused on driving innovation and facilitating collaborations for a prosperous and sustainable north Australian beef industry."
The new chair will be appointed for three years, with the opportunity to extend for a further three years.
Working in partnership with newly appointed NABRC secretary, Laney O'Neil, the chair will represent the council as a member of the MLA Red Meat Panel, at relevant forums relating to the north Australian beef industry and with the Southern Australia and Western Australia livestock research councils.
"We are looking for a chair with knowledge and understanding of the Australian beef industry structures and issues as well as an ability to engage and foster effective and influential relationships with all tiers of the beef industry, funding bodies, research agencies and other stakeholders," Ms O'Neil said.
"This person will prioritise, plan and implement annual work plans to deliver against NABRC's objectives, meet financial contractual and compliance requirements, develop NABRC meeting agendas and facilitate discussion on key issues affecting the north Australian beef industry."
NABRC is an independent organisation made up of 11 Regional Beef Research Committees with members including producer representatives, research organisations, education providers, and state farming organisations.
The council provides leadership and advice to organisations that invest in or undertake cattle research, development, extension, and adoption in Queensland, the Northern Territory, and the Pilbara and Kimberley regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.