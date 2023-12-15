North Queensland Register
Beef council hunts for new leader

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
December 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Dr John Taylor is stepping down as the chair of the North Australia Beef Research Council. Picture: North Australia Beef Research Council
The hunt is on for a new chair of the North Australia Beef Research Council following the three-year tenure of Dr John Taylor.

