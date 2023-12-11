North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Competition for cows and calves at Sarina

December 12 2023 - 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon and Amy Ridgway, Mt Charlton, purchased 35 cows and 34 calves for $1450 from vendors Peter and Annette Ahern, Bloomsbury. Picture supplied
Sharon and Amy Ridgway, Mt Charlton, purchased 35 cows and 34 calves for $1450 from vendors Peter and Annette Ahern, Bloomsbury. Picture supplied

Sarina combined agents yarded 550 head on Friday, comprising 224 steers, 259 heifers, 17 bulls and mickeys, 13 cows and 37 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.