Competition for cows and calves at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 550 head on Friday, comprising 224 steers, 259 heifers, 17 bulls and mickeys, 13 cows and 37 cows and calves.
They reported it was a larger yarding than last sale, with some better quality lines of cattle coming forward.
The market sold in line with other major selling centres with increased buyer competition for cows and calves, steers and quality lines of cattle.
Steers sold from $260 - $1800 to average $632.27. Bulls sold from $210 - $1840, averaging $550.56. Heifers topped at $1580 to average $503.2. Cows sold from $400 - $1450 to average $837 and cows and calves sold from $800 - $1450, averaging $1418.33.
KC and LD Gordon, Sarina Beach, sold high quality light Brahman weaners with steers returning $680 and the heifers at $1040.
Louant Trading, Nebo, sold Brangus feeders to top at $1040.
Balnagowan Park, Balnagowan, sold weaner Brangus steers topping at $870 and averaging $835.
T and S Costigan, Bloomsbury, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $850 and weaner heifers topping at $710.
P and C Rosier, Mt Charlton, sold Brangus weaner steers to $800 and heifers for $900.
D and R Argent, Finch Hatton, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $740.
A and S Plath, Pinnacle, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $900.
B and K Brown, Mt Jukes sold heifers to $810.
Peter and Annette Ahern, Bloomsbury, offered 3534 Brahman cows and calves making $1450.
Kathleen Micallef, Oakenden, sold meatworks bullock returning $1800.
WH9 Grazing, Palmyra, sold Brahman feeder steers to return $1040 and feeder heifers to $790.
J and N Bates, Nebo, sold good quality Brangus weaner heifers for $670.
Ian Goode, Nebo, sold light Brangus weaner steers for $790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.