Gulf fishers can government's gillnet-free plan

The Gulf of Carpentaria Commercial Fishermen Association Incorporated says it has lost confidence in the Queensland government when it comes to balanced, fair, and evidence-based management and regulation of fisheries in the Gulf.
The organisation has submitted a comprehensive response to the government's proposed new net free zones in the area, saying that food and nutritional security are at stake.
"We should not be decimating people's livelihoods and our means to food production with poorly designed and politically motivated decisions," it says.
The changes were announced in June and GOCCFA president David Wren said they had been put in place without any industry consultation, a business case, or environmental or economic impact assessment.
They follow the May 2023 letter from the Commonwealth government to the United Nations Environmental and Scientific Organization committing to the establishment of new net free zones in the Gulf of Carpentaria inshore fishery.
"There are several significant problems with the integrity, transparency, and fairness of the process prosecuted by government," Mr Wren said.
Among those he listed were that the timelines being pursued were too aggressive for such a significant change, saying there had not been open or transparent consultation process with commercial industry.
"The Queensland government has not meaningfully answered nearly 100 questions asked by GOCCFA," he said. "The government has not provided a robust estimate of the estimated fishery impact of the current proposal.
"Government has not completed or published an economic or social impact statement.
"Government has not been transparent on the many more significant threats to sustainability than commercial fishing.
"There are many limitations of the Environmental Risk Assessment model.
"Government has not followed the principles of its own 2023 Better Regulation Policy."
The group also understands that the state government has already drafted legislation for compensation triggers for the Gulf of Carpentaria in its prosecution of the reforms on Queensland's east coast, despite the two being separate and the government stating that no decisions have yet been made.
"This lack of transparency and accountability should be of serious concern to the public," Mr Wren said.
