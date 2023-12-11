North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Zanda McDonald award announces 2024 finalists as 'cream of the crop'

Updated December 12 2023 - 9:07am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finalists (L-R from top left) Carla Muller, Nancy Crawshaw, Tim Dangen, Tessa Charles, Nick Dunsdon and Caitlin McConnel. Pictures supplied.
Finalists (L-R from top left) Carla Muller, Nancy Crawshaw, Tim Dangen, Tessa Charles, Nick Dunsdon and Caitlin McConnel. Pictures supplied.

The Zanda McDonald Award committee have announced six young professionals as finalists for the 2024 accolade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.