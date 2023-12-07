Water Minister gives undertaking to Burdekin growers to make a second visit

One visit to the Lower Burdekin to see the rising groundwater issues is not enough for Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher.
According to Queensland Cane, Agriculture & Renewables water committee chair Cy Kovacich, the minister gave growers an undertaking during his visit yesterday that he would be back in the early New Year with the department's director general to look at the problem "in depth".
Mr Kovacich, a Clare cane grower, has been lobbying to get the minister to see firsthand the issue of rising groundwater and salinity in the Lower Burdekin and this week that lobbying paid off with a visit.
Mr Butcher said he had always been big on "go-look-see".
"So it was important for me to meet with growers to better understand the rising groundwater challenge in the Lower Burdekin," he said.
"I'm pleased to see Sunwater's Lower Burdekin Rising Groundwater Mitigation Project cracking on, thanks to $12.5 million funding from both the Australian and Queensland Governments.
"My visit was about hearing from growers on what more needs to be done in the region. This is one of our state's most important agriculture regions so we need to work together to tackle this problem.
"Clearly, there needs to be off-farm and on-farm activities in place to tackle this challenge and I'll certainly be advocating for an expanded program with better and more-targeted resources within my portfolio."
Mr Butcher said he was grateful for the generosity of growers who met with me to share their frank views.
Mr Kovacich said he and a couple of other growers met with the minister for an hour at Peter Hall's farm, which was in one of the worst affected areas for rising groundwater.
He said the minister did a tour of the area organised by Sunwater, but he wants the minister to take a tour with farmers when he visits again in the New Year.
During the meeting with the minister, Mr Hall discussed the provision of water by Sunwater and the issues of balancing storage and channel upkeep with the Gladys Lagoon watercourse on the way to Ravenswood.
Another farmer Dean Sgroi said there was not one fix for all the issues in the Burdekin as it was a complex area with differing soil types.
"The soil at one farm is quite possibly not the same type and quality of soil (as that) 100 metres down the road," he said.
Mr Kovacich said groundwater was rising from the underground aquifer in the Burdekin River Irrigation Area, which covers 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) and involves up to 400 farmers, the majority of whom are canegrowers.
He said if nobody addressed the problem, they would continue to lose hectares of fertile country to a situation that was virtually identical to that of Murray Darling Basin.
