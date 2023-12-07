North Queensland Register
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Outback Wrangler to face trial over fatal crash

By Neve Brissenden
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:06pm
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright will stand trial accused of perverting the course of justice. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright will head to trial next year, accused of perverting the course of justice following a deadly chopper crash that killed his co-star.

