Bumper yarding for Emerald sale as steer price hits 400c/kg

The Emerald prime and store sale hosted one of it's largest sales of the year, when vendors offered 3000 head, outside of the special weaner sales, on Thursday.
Recent rain across central Queensland buoyed both buyers spirit and the market, with quality offerings reflecting in increased prices.
Elders livestock agent Kane Weazel, said the state's recent lift in cattle market price had drawn larger runs of stock to the sale, increasing the yarding by 2500 head compared to the previous fortnight's auction.
"The market held firm on the previous Emerald sale and in line with other selling centres," Mr Weazel said.
Yearling steers sold to a top of 400.2c/kg and peaked with a line of 48-head Angus cross line, offered by Michell.
Strong competition from the feedlot market saw a run of 208 head Droughtmaster Charolais Angus cross feeder steers reach a top of 354.2c/kg.
The No.2 EU offering, which stirred bidding action among several buyers, was drawn from Ryan and Chloe Hodgkinson of Cairo Cattle Company, Clermont.
Weights and prices weren't available at time of publishing.
Mr Weazel said the line's quality attracted active bidding.
"The Cairo Cattle were very presentable and quality always sells well," Mr Weazels said.
While pens varied in prices between 320-354c/kg, the bullocks sold to Allied Beef feedlot at Springsure.
"These feeder steers made premium market, topping at 354c/kg, which is good money at the moment for your higher end feeder steer weight," Mr Weazel said.
"The vendors thought it was a good time to offload and these feeder steers were only going to grow bigger and their prime weight to send."
Mr Weazel said the sale was also dominated by northern cattle, as Charters Towers sale didn't run this week.
"The numbers are coming in, which has just soften the market maybe a little bit, a little bit in these lighter store categories, but that's just how it goes, when we see an increase in numbers," he said.
"I think next week's sale might as well be reflective of this week.
"I think we'll see an increase in cattle yarded, though that might change with the severe cyclone expected in north Queensland early next week."
Mr Weazel said grain finished Brahman bullocks sold to 290c/kg, while processor heifers sold to 260c/kg.
Justin and Renee Cameron, Karingal, Springsure, sold Santa weaned heifers, weighing 262 kg, which made 312.2c/kg to return $819/hd.
Jason and Joane Wolff, Wadeleigh, Emerald, sold Santa cows, weighing 540 kg, which made 233.2c/kg to return $1259/hd.
KSS Cattle Emerald, sold a large line of Grain fed trade crossbred heifers with the lead pen weighing 429 kg, making 251.2c/kg to return $1078/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster x cows weighing 488 kg which made 236.2c/kg to return $1152/hd.
R and T Kajewski, Orion sold heavy Charbray Bulls for 248c/kg, weighing 960kg to return $2382/hd.
CJ and MK Chalmers, Capella sold Droughtmaster cows for 232c/kg, weighing 700kg to return $1625/hd.
Bettafield Farming, Gindie sold Charbray heifers for 267c/kg weighing 506kg to return $1353/hd.
Beaumont Pastoral Co, Alpha sold Droughtmaster steers for 322c/kg weighing 456kg to return $1470/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.