While another cane crushing season draws to an end, Mackay Canegrowers is looking towards the future - with new investment in the area and calls for change.
Eighty people turned out to Mackay Canegrowers' AGM last week, with Cauldron CEO Michele Stansfield delivering a presentation on a project that could revolutionise Mackay's cane industry.
Cauldron, a precision fermentation start up has already provided services to Australian startups to make the future of food and packaging more sustainable.
Mackay has been scouted as the place to expand into Cauldron's commercial phase, with the Queensland government investing $528,000 in January to help build a Future Foods BioHub in the Sugar City.
The $300m BioHub facility will provide the large-scale fermentation capacity needed by Future Foods fermentation companies to produce their products at scale, utilising sugar cane as a feed stock.
"It opened people's eyes. Mackay seems to be the preferred place to start...I know (Michele's) working with other regions, but it's great that not only her, but the state government is behind it," Mackay Canegrowers chairman Kevin Borg said.
"Cane growers are keen to work with them to try and get value out of it for the whole value chain, not just one sector...it's still early days...but hopefully we can look at what sort of premiums there are in this.
"We sell our sugar to the world market. I believe if sugar was to be pulled off the world market and put into these domestic projects, there should be a premium because we're not paying for storage, handling, transport and all the other things that go with it.
"They are using raw sugar as a feed stock. It opens up more markets for our sugar... We're not talking about a lot of sugar, she said '30-60,000 tonnes', but it's a start and once the first project goes ahead, there are probably others to follow."
Mr Borg said as the project was not yet proven in Australia it could be "difficult" to find funding.
"But I think once we get that first project underway and it proves viable (it could eventuate)...and by the sounds of Michele, she knows what she's talking about," Mr Borg said.
"Michele comes from a farming background. She knows farmers and what they want. She was very much ahead of the game before she even went there and feedback from the growers was really positive."
Looking towards local industry, Mr Borg said milling performance had been a let-down this season.
"Very high prices are really positive however the crops we are growing, we're struggling to get them off in a reasonable time and make the best out of them. Milling performance has probably been less than ordinary," he said.
"If you're growing crops and leaving them in the paddock for next year, all sorts of vermin and weather events can put them in a deteriorated state...we're in a downward spiral and we need to get our act together.
"Wilmar and Mackay Sugar...both those mills are going into Christmas now. We really should be finished in the second weekend in November. We seem to be dragging our feet."
Mr Borg said Sugar Terminal Limited (STL) appointed a new director on its board following a strike when its remuneration report was voted down.
"The board needs to stand down - there's a process whether the board carries on...they really need to listen to their shareholders...we feel we're being ignored," he said.
STL announced in January that it would take control of its terminals, ending its 20-year relationship with Queensland Sugar Limited, and in-sourcing operations by June 2026.
"We want transparency on the operation of those terminals, and we do need to continue with a third party so they can look over each other's shoulders and be accountable for each other," Mr Borg said.
"(And) I think a lot of work needs to be done on the constitution of STL...representation on boards, dual share holdings where millers have grower shares...there are a whole raft of issues that need to be sorted out."
"It all has an impact on confidence...if people haven't got the confidence in the industry, they will get out and do something else with their land. We had a bit of an exodus in the industry because of a lack of confidence."
"This industry should be singing from the rooftops with where we're going - good prices and crops...The future for sugar prices is looking bright but I do see the problem with millers investing. I think with the prices we envision for the future, there's a really bright light on the horizon."
