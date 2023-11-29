North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Weaner steers reach 345c at Charters Towers

November 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charters Towers market lifts
Charters Towers market lifts

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2525 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 515 prime cattle and 2010 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.