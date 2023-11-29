North Queensland Register
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Green Day Energy biomass plant in Richmond currently not operating

Judith Maizey
Sally Gall
By Judith Maizey, and Sally Gall
November 29 2023 - 7:00pm
In happier times, Green Day Energy directors David Hutchinson and Brad Carswell with the raw material and the biomass pellets formed from their pilot plant earlier in the year. Pictures: Sally Gall
A civil court action involving the directors of Green Day Energy has seen the shutdown of their pilot biomass plant in Richmond.

