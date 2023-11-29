They may be tiny, but their venom packs a powerful punch - and now a scourge of electric pests are making their way across North Queensland backyards.
Biosecurity Queensland has called upon Far North Queensland residents to register for electric ant yard checks before the wet season begins, after the discovery of four infestations in northern backyards.
Two backyard infestations were found after Biosecurity Queensland and volunteer-assisted investigations were carried out in 32 backyards in Kuranda and Speewah.
Over the next few days, another two infestations were discovered after awareness was raised about the checks.
Biosecurity Queensland's National Electric Ant Eradication Program spokesperson Robert Ibell said forty per cent of infestations are found from yard checks.
"Registering now will likely see the check done before the Christmas break," Mr Ibell said.
"Early detection stops electric ants being able to establish, and the more yards that are checked the greater chance the pest can be eradicated."
According to Business Queensland, electric ants are a "serious invasive pest" that can inflict a "painful, long-lasting, venomous sting".
Electric ants are classed as category one restricted matter under the Biosecurity Act 2014, and under the act, Queenslanders have a general biosecurity obligation to "manage biosecurity risks and threats that are under their control, they know about or they are expected to know about".
Electric ants live in soil and most materials that come in contact with the soil, including plant and inorganic materials.
The tiny, golden-brown critters are about 1.5mm long, slow-moving, and are often found in groups.
The ants can be found in wet or dry conditions, and can survive in water.
