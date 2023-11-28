Quality lines on offer at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 134 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of one butcher heifer, 14 bullocks, eight cows and 11 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 14 steers, 22 heifers, 11 cows and 52 mickeys.
Agents reported the sale consisted of some quality lines of cattle on offer. The regular buying panel was present with prices across all categories being consistently stronger.
They said general rain through Central Queensland and northern NSW and strong demand for live export were reflected in the market.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Laura, Lakeland, Daintree and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 244c and averaged 225c. Heifers 400-500kg sold to 210c, averaging 210c. Cows 400-500kg made 150c and averaged 132c, cows 500-600kg reached 164c, averaging 134c and cows over 600kg made 158c, averaging 158c. Bulls 500-650kg made 232c and averaged 217c, while bulls over 650kg reached 230c to average 193c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 320c to average 306c, yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 260c, averaging 260c. Steers 300 - 400kg topped at 258c and averaged 246c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 320c and averaged 306c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 260c, averaging 226c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 168c and averaged 157c, and heifers 300 - 400kg sold to 170c, averaging 170c.
Cows under 300kg made 60c, average 60c, and cows 300-400kg reached 144c, average 118c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 80c, average 80c, bulls 200-300kg made 236c, average 210c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 230c, average 170c.
